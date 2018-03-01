UPDATE: 1 hurt in car-on-side crash at Walnut/Lander

(Added: WSB photo and video by Christopher Boffoli)

7:07 AM: We first mentioned this in morning traffic but are now publishing this separate story. One person has just been cut out of a car that crashed and went onto its side in the 2600 block of Walnut SW by West Seattle High School and Hiawatha.

More to come.

7:10 AM: SFD describes the injured person as an “adult female.” Her injuries are not major – she’ll be taken to the hospital by private ambulance. Also, though the logged address is Walnut, the crash scene is more at the corner of Lander and Walnut. Traffic is now getting through but we’d advise avoiding the area for a while anyway.