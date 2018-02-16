YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Soccer Club registering players for spring season

Continuing announcements for youth sports league signups: Tim McMonigle sends word that the West Seattle Soccer Club is midway through registration for its spring season:

8-game season (Sundays). First game is April 8; Last game is June 10. No games on Mother’s Day or on the weekend of the Memorial Day holiday. Age groups: U-06 to U-12 Spring Fee: $65 for U-06 to U-12 players. Includes World Cup jersey. Spring Coaches meeting (and Annual General Meeting) will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, 3/29 Registration closes March 1 (late registrations placed on wait list)

Go here to sign up and/or find out more!