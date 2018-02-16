West Seattle, Washington

16 Friday

47℉

YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Soccer Club registering players for spring season

February 16, 2018 9:04 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports

Continuing announcements for youth sports league signups: Tim McMonigle sends word that the West Seattle Soccer Club is midway through registration for its spring season:

8-game season (Sundays). First game is April 8; Last game is June 10.

No games on Mother’s Day or on the weekend of the Memorial Day holiday.

Age groups: U-06 to U-12

Spring Fee: $65 for U-06 to U-12 players. Includes World Cup jersey.

Spring Coaches meeting (and Annual General Meeting) will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, 3/29

Registration closes March 1 (late registrations placed on wait list)

Go here to sign up and/or find out more!

Share This

No Replies to "YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Soccer Club registering players for spring season"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann