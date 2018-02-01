YOUTH SPORTS: Southwest Little League signups are on the next 2 Saturdays

Continuing our series of youth-sports registration announcemens, with spring approaching, here’s what we received from Southwest Little League:

Southwest Little League is holding its annual signups these next 2 Saturdays in February: Saturday, February 3rd from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the little Log Cabin at Steve Cox Memorial Ball Park, and Saturday, February 10th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm (same location).

All boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 16 are welcome. If your child lives or attends school between SW Juneau St. and SW 128th St., you are probably within the Southwest Little League boundary. More information about signing up for Southwest Little League is available at our website.