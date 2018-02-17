YOUTH SPORTS: Big sign-up season for West Seattle Baseball – now seeking coaching help!

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Baseball)

As youth-sports signup season starts, West Seattle Baseball registration has closed, and it went so well, the league is looking for coaching help. From Karen Rains:

Registration closed this week for West Seattle Baseball and interest and sign-up has exceeded all expectations! We are looking for another Pony coach! Know any former players (college or above) who would like to lead a team? Any potential lead is a good one. As always, the league is willing to support any volunteer as much as possible with practice plans and other coaches to help lead a few practices if necessary. We don’t want to turn any players away!

Please reach out to the Pony Commish, Nathan Thomas – uglycousin@yahoo.com – if you are interested or have an idea for us!