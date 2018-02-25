YOUTH SPORTS: 3 fun ways for your kid(s) to play in West Seattle YMCA programs

Spring is almost here and we’re continuing our series of youth-sports signup announcements. Today, three from the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor)! First, baseball/T-ball:

YMCA baseball/T-ball for Pre-Kindergarten through 5th grades is designed to help players learn basic skills such as batting, catching, throwing and basic game play. All kids are encouraged to play by getting equal chances to bat, run bases and play in the field. Our coaches emphasize participation, skill-building, sportsmanship, teamwork, fitness, friendship, family involvement and fun. Season starts April 23! Learn more and sign up.

Next, flag football:

Y Flag Football for grades 1-5 is all about having fun, being active and learning football skills. Kids learn the fundamentals of the game including rules, skills and how to work together. Plus, flag football helps develop coordination, self-confidence and sportsmanship. Season starts May 4. Learn more and sign up.

And finally, volleyball: