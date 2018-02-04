YOU’RE INVITED! Students’ Page to Stage poetry performance Thursday @ Chief Sealth International High School

Thanks to Heather Griffin from the Chief Sealth International High School faculty for sharing the rehearsal photo and invitation:

Ninth-grade students at Chief Sealth International High School are participating in the 17th annual Page to Stage drama-based instruction conducted by Book-It Repertory Theatre. Students have been studying poetry in their Language Arts classes, and have used that work to create a final performance for you to see on Thursday, February 8th, at 7 p.m. We welcome the community to join us in this dynamic interpretation of student-written poems at the Chief Sealth International auditorium.

The auditorium is on the west side of the campus at 2600 SW Thistle. Last year we recorded and published video of 11 of the 23 performed poems – but nothing compares to being there and seeing and hearing for yourself (performers always appreciate an audience, too).

Would you post this on the blog for us?

Thanks,

Heather Griffin