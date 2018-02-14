YOUR VOICE, YOUR CHOICE: City gets 1,000 more park/street grant ideas; here’s how to help narrow down the list

For the second year, the city invited park/street grant ideas through what it calls “Your Voice, Your Choice” – and citywide, it’s just been announced, 1,000 new ideas came in, in addition to almost 400 ideas getting rolled over from last year. Next up, you’re invited to “project development” meetings to help narrow the list down (which is also being done right now through city staff’s feasibility reviewing). Here’s where and when the meetings are in District 1 (West Seattle/South Park):

February 26, 5:30 – 7:30 pm

South Seattle College, Chan Education Center, Rm 202 – 6000 16th Ave SW February 27, 6 – 8 pm

South Park Community Center – 8319 8th Ave S March 12, 10 am – 12 pm

Southwest Youth and Family Services – 4555 Delridge Way SW March 14, 5:30 – 7:30 pm

West Seattle Branch Library – 2306 42nd Ave SW March 26, 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Southwest Branch Library – 9010 35th Ave SW

The “project development” process is explained here. After that, there’ll be a list you can vote on, so stay tuned for that in June-July. The citywide fund this year for all projects totals $3 million.