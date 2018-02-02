YOU CAN HELP! Doorstep diaper-donation drive for WestSide Baby

If you have unused, unneeded diapers in a size from newborn to 5T – maybe your baby/toddler just moved to another size, for example – you can donate them to WestSide Baby in a unique door-to-door donation drive tomorrow, but you have to sign up by tonight. WS Baby has partnered with Owen’s List – a Seattle family’s waste-reduction campaign – to collect diapers. Here’s what you have to do: No later than 8 tonight, sign up for Owen’s List via the button on the center of this page. You’ll get e-mail with details of the diaper drive (we tested the signup and the e-mail arrived immediately) – then put your donation(s) out tonight for pickup tomorrow. You can of course donate a box or bag of diapers as well as an unused partial pack.

P.S. If you want to help WestSide Baby but can’t be part of this drive – go here.