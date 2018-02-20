Who will YOU nominate for West Seattle Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Westside Awards?

It’s Westside Awards nomination time! Just announced:

Each year the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce requests the West Seattle community to nominate outstanding businesses and persons for the Westside Awards.

Business of the Year

Emerging Business of the Year

Not-for-Profit of the Year

Westsider of the Year

What makes this award special is the nominations come from the West Seattle community and the nominees are judged based on specific criteria. Criteria for the awards include:

-Nominees will have made a major or visible contribution in the past year that reflects commercial growth and achievement, innovation, creativity or community involvement.

-Contributes and promotes the economic growth, stability and improvement of West Seattle.

-Gives generously of themselves and/or staff in time and resources to community activities.

-Consistently excels in customer service and business conduct.

Please note that a nominee does not have to be a member of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce.