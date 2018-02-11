What’s up for your West Seattle Sunday

(Yesterday, we featured perched bald eagles. Today – two views of one in flight! Both photos are by Mark Wangerin)

Some suggestions for today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction – vendor info here. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

BRUNCH: Did you know Mission Cantina (new WSB sponsor) in The Admiral District serves weekend brunch? 10 am-4 pm. See the menu here. (2325 California SW)

PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-1:30 pm, interested families are invited to visit the Little Pilgrim Preschool at Fauntleroy Church. (9140 California SW)

GREYHOUNDS: Meet-and-greet with Greyhound Pets Inc. at Admiral MudBay today, 11 am-1 pm. (2625 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Been to see the new exhibit “Navigating to Alki” yet? The home of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society is open noon-4 pm. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

LADIES’ MUSICAL CLUB: This month’s free concert at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 3-4 pm, “will feature a Mendelssohn piano trio and songs by 20th century British composers. Performers will include Ann Rackl, violin; Larry Chu, cello; Selina Chu, piano; Gwen Trussler, mezzo-soprano; Sabine Endrigkeit, recorder; and Johanna Mastenbrook, piano.” (2306 42nd SW)

THE BREDS: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm.

Planning an event/performance/etc. and want to invite your West Seattle neighbors? Send it to us for the WSB calendar and daily previews – as early as possible – plain text in your e-mail – editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!