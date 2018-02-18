West Seattle’s Girl Scout Cookies have arrived!

The photo is from Kari, volunteer service-unit manager, announcing it’s the time of year that fans of Girl Scout Cookies have been waiting for:

Cookies have arrived in West Seattle. Service Unit 550 of West Seattle and Vashon were loading the cookies into the neighborhood cookie cupboard and along came Officer R. Erwin 8368 of the Southwest Precinct, who stopped by to help. Thank you so much!!

This followed the annual cookie-pickup event at the Alaska Marine Lines facilities on West Marginal Way SW. The “cookie booths” – mostly tables outside local businesses – will be up and running March 2nd-18th (you can search here for locations/times/days). But if you’re looking for cookies sooner, Girl Scouts will be selling to family, friends, and neighbors.