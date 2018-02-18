WEST SEATTLE WIND: Sunday pm trouble updates

(SCROLL DOWN for updates)

(Wind-whipped whitecaps on Puget Sound, photographed by Peter Commons)

4:16 PM: Though the “wind advisory” expired hours ago, big gusts are causing big trouble right now.

We’ve been covering:

–Two power outages (the bigger one just ended)

–A wires-sparked brush fire east of Lincoln Park

And now we’re getting word of other problems, including:

-Tree down on California north of Hamilton Viewpoint

– Signal Light pole down on 35th at Brandon

Updates to come. And if something is happening where you are and we’re not on it yet, tips/photos appreciated (as always!) at 206-293-6302 – thank you! And stay safe.

4:27 PM: This appears to be the light pole a texter mentioned, down on the west side of 35th SW just north of Brandon:

No traffic effects (but be careful in general because branches are down on some streets).

4:44 PM: And here’s a really BIG blockage:

That’s on California just uphill from Harbor. If you are turning uphill, you can see the problem AND you can detour to Ferry, but if you are coming downhill, right now there’s no warning until you are almost all the way to the blockage – hopefully there will be police and/or signage soon by Hamilton Viewpoint. No crew on scene yet working to clear the trees, either. We tagged SDOT when tweeting this photo in case they hadn’t heard, and they say they’re alerting their Safety Response Team.

4:57 PM: Just in via text, a tree down in North Delridge.

The texter says the tree came down on private property, from the 4th hole of West Seattle Golf Course, and damaged “decks, fences, and a hot tub.”

5:49 PM: Thanks to Colby for the tip that there’s another outage, a little over an hour old, along part of Roxbury near 28th/26th – that’s affecting Roxbury Safeway. We’ll check there in a bit. Not far from there – not wind-related but in case you wondered – 15th SW in White Center is blocked just north of SW 100th because of a driver-vs.-pedestrian incident.

6:34 PM: Roxbury Safeway has some power but exterior lighting is off and cold cases are draped over. Meantime, the outage affecting our HQ and other areas east of Lincoln Park – in Gatewood and Upper Fauntleroy – is now up to 371 customers, per the City Light map. And yet more tree trouble:

Marc near 46th SW/SW Hanford tweeted the photo and reported, “Half the neighbors’ big leaf maple just fell in our yard!”

8:33 PM: Yet more tree trouble. Eileen reports this scene along Glenn Way:

She says, “Not blocking the road – just the sidewalk. Partially covering a couple of parked cars.”

9:52 PM: 8th hour without power. But there’s progress – we saw City Light crews nearby. Also saw crews at the California blockage just up from Harbor Avenue. The tree trouble isn’t over, though – we’ve also heard of one down near 44th and Admiral, and another one in Sunrise Heights. No reports of injuries so far. Meantime, just checked the real-time 911 log and a transformer fire is reported in the 3200 block of Walnut.

10:07 PM: … and the transformer-fire call is already closed. The forecast, meantime, is now for the wind to diminish after midnight. And the next three nights are still projected to have lows in the 20s.

10:16 PM: SDOT says the trees blocking California just up from Harbor are now cleared and the road is open again.

10:53 PM: Tree trouble on Pigeon Point – N. James says this one fell along 22nd SW north of Andover:

N. James sent that – they called 911, but it was determined that the road is not blocked and while some wires are hanging over the street, they’re “high enough for a normal-height vehicle to pass, but trucks may not.”