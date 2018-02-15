West Seattle, Washington

16 Friday

WEST SEATTLE WHALE-WATCHING: Orcas not far away

February 15, 2018 2:53 pm
3 COMMENTS
2:53 PM: Thanks to Kersti Muul, who pointed out via text that an Orca Network commenter reported orcas off Fay Bainbridge Park on north Bainbridge Island [map] about an hour ago – if they continued southbound, they could end up off West Seattle. Kersti is watching from Constellation Park south of Alki Point and “not seeing anything yet,” but we thought we’d share the potential heads-up. (And whether or not you get to do any whale-watching today, remember The Whale Trail has an event tonight!)

5:21 PM: Now alongside north Vashon, per comments, as dusk approaches.

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WHALE-WATCHING: Orcas not far away"

  • Kersti Muul February 15, 2018 (4:00 pm)
    Seen from Bremerton ferry heading SW….3:30

  • Kersti Muul February 15, 2018 (4:58 pm)
    Passing vashon ferry lane now.. far west in channel

  • Maggie L February 15, 2018 (5:20 pm)
    3 orcas just south of the Vashon ferry dock – there may be one baby in the group 

