West Seattle Wednesday: WordsWest goes natural; Delridge District Council hits the road (and rail); more…

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Lynn Hall)

A beautiful start to the day – from there, here are highlights of what’s happening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library. For kids of all ages! (9010 35th SW)

FREE TAX HELP: 1-5 pm at Delridge Library. Appointment not necessary! More info here. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

TINKERLAB DROP-IN: Snap circuits are the theme for today’s 2:30-4 pm session at West Seattle (Admiral) Library – something cool to do while there’s no school, though all ages are welcome, not just students! (2306 42nd SW)

NATURALISTS @ WORDSWEST LITERARY SERIES: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), the monthly wordfest presents “Loving the World from Starlings to Shorelines” with featured writers Elizabeth Bradfield and Lyanda Lynn Haupt. (5612 California SW)

DELRIDGE NEIGHBORHOODS DISTRICT COUNCIL: Tonight’s agenda is in our calendar listing – including city reps talking about transportation planning. 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club. (1116 SW Holden)

TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: Live music at Whisky West in Morgan Junction, 7 pm. (6451 California SW)

OPEN MIC: At Great American Diner and Bar, hosted by Alan Sobel. 7 pm signups, 7:30 pm performances. (4752 California SW)

MORE! Just browse our complete-calendar page.