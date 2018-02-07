West Seattle Wednesday: Suicide prevention; school safety; SW District Council; much more!

(Varied thrush, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Midway through the week! Here’s our list of WSB West Seattle Event Calendar highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library, geared to wee ones up to one year old. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

HOT TOPICS: The discussion series at Southwest Library continues at noon today with “Cooking Without Waste” – info in our calendar listing. (9010 35th SW)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle. Today: “Will There Really Be a Morning? Part 2.” (4217 SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE HS SUICIDE-PREVENTION TRAINING: For parents and guardians, 6-8 pm, “to help empower individuals to play a role in recognizing peers, friends, and family who might be having thoughts of suicide, and to know how and where we can refer those individuals to keep them safe.” (3000 California SW)

CHIEF SEALTH IHS PTSA SAFETY MEETING: Annual meeting focused on campus safety and procedures, with school and public-safety officials. All welcome. 6:30 pm – note the off-campus location – Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

ALKI ELEMENTARY PTA: 6:30 pm meeting. (3010 59th SW)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL: 6:30 pm at the Sisson Building/Senior Center. Agenda includes

6:45 pm​ – Kathryn Murdock & Thomas Fawthrop – ​SPU Drainage and Wastewater South Operations Center Outreach Team

● 4500 W Marginal Way SW – SPU Drainage & Wastewater South Operations Center site 7:15 pm – Andres Mantilla – Director of External Relations and Outreach, Office of the Mayor

● Overview – Mayor Jenny Durkan’s Agenda

● Discussion – Future engagement with DC’s and Neighborhood Organizations

(4217 SW Oregon)

BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Both West Seattle High School teams have Metro League playoff games tonight, both at Seattle Pacific University. The girls play Cleveland at 7 pm; the boys play Rainier Beach at 8:30 pm. (3307 3rd Ave. W.; map)

JIM PAGE: Singer-songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: Live music at Whisky West in Morgan Junction, 7 pm. No cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)

OPEN MICROPHONE: At Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction, hosted by Alan Sobel. Sign up at 7, performances start at 7:30 pm. All ages. (4752 California SW)

PRIDE SKATE SEATTLE: Monthly event for LGBTQIA community at Southgate Roller Rink in White Center, 8:30 pm, $8 – includes skates if needed – 21+. (9646 17th SW)

AND THERE’S MORE … on our complete-calendar page!