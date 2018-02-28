West Seattle Wednesday: Highland Park Action Committee; bird talk; Tinkerlab; more!

(Common Goldeneye, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Love birds? One of tonight’s West Seattle highlights is for you! But first…

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: “From Headquarters,” at Senior Center of West Seattle, 1 pm. $1 members/$2 non-members – and free popcorn! (4217 SW Oregon)

TINKERLAB DROP-IN: Always fun for afterschool afternoons now that Wednesdays are early-release days – self-directed STEM-craft activity, 2:30-4 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

FOR THE BIRDS: Community conversation/listening session with Seattle Audubon at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 6:30-8:30 pm – explained here. (5612 California SW)

BE A PUGET SOUND STEWARD: The work is in West Seattle, but tonight’s info session is in Tukwila:

EarthCorps has been working with the Port of Seattle to restore sites along the Duwamish River for the past several years through the Puget Sound Steward program. Puget Sound Stewards improve and sustain natural areas along estuaries, rivers and beaches throughout the Puget Sound Region, including Terminal 105 and Terminal 107 along W Marginal Way. These volunteers work as a team to help EarthCorps keep the Duwamish shoreline healthy, run restoration events, adapt management plans, and educate the community. EarthCorps provides the education and resources to support stewards in their role and stewards commit to volunteer 25 hours throughout the year in return. To learn more about the program join us for an info-session on February 28th at the Tukwila Community Center, 6:30-7:30 pm – snacks and refreshments provided! Register today on EarthCorps calendar; contact Project Manager Mariska Kecskes at mariska@earthcorps.org with any questions.

(12424 42nd Ave. S., Tukwila)

HIGHLAND PARK ACTION COMMITTEE: 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, you’re invited to HPAC’s annual meeting – which includes briefings by Seattle Police and City Light (find out about the Advanced Metering Program) as well as voting for HPAC leadership. Full details here. (1116 SW Holden)

SKYLARK OPEN MICROPHONE: At The Skylark – 7:30 pm signup, all ages until 10 pm, full recordings of your set available for purchase – more info here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

