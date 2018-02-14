West Seattle Wednesday: Events you might love, on this Valentine’s day/night

Happy Valentine’s Day! And thanks to Mary for the photo of a neighbor’s work at the 17th/Cloverdale traffic circle. Now on to WSB West Seattle Event Calendar highlights for the rest of your Wednesday:

DAY OF REMEMBRANCE: Day of Remembrance Presentation by UW professor Dr. Gail Nomura, noon-1 pm at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) in the Olympic Hall Theater on the south end of campus.

This year is the 30th anniversary of the passing of the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, which provided redress for Japanese Americans forcibly removed and incarcerated in WW II. Dr. Nomura will reflect on the injustices and hardships of the incarceration and discuss how it relates to our society today. She will also highlight individuals who challenged the incarceration—including Gordon Hirabayashi who is featured in “Ancestry Is Not a Crime,” a photo exhibit on display in our library for the month of February. The exhibit is on loan from the Seattle University Law Library.

Admission is free and open to all. (6000 16th SW)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm matinée at the Senior Center of West Seattle. This week, it’s 1945’s “The Southerner.” More info here. (4217 SW Oregon)

TINKERLAB DROP-IN: Robots are starring in this afternoon’s drop-in Tinkerlab session at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 2:30-4 pm. All ages welcome. (2306 42nd SW)

BASKETBALL: Seattle Lutheran High School‘s girls are in the playoffs and hosting Friday Harbor at the SLHS gym this afternoon, 4:45 pm. (4100 SW Genesee)

FERRY CEREMONY: If you want to get way into the Valentine’s Day mood, be on the 5:10 pm state ferry from Fauntleroy to Vashon and Southworth – we’re told a couple that’s been married five years will be renewing their vows, with the help of a radio DJ, and everyone’s invited to the ceremony. Free treats, too.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Our area’s largest political organization meets at 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. The agenda – which you can see in full in the latest newsletter (PDF) – includes discussions of the homelessness crisis and “safe injection sites.” (9131 California SW)

POETRYBRIDGE: Get poetic tonight, 7 pm, with the monthly PoetryBridge event at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). Michael Hickey and Michael Butz are this month’s featured readers. (5612 California SW)

MURDER MYSTERY DINNER: 7 pm cocktails, 7:30 pm dinner/performance of “Death at the Disco” – something unusual for your Valentine’s Day dinner. Check to see if any tickets remain. At The Sanctuary at Admiral. (42nd/Lander)

