WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Today’s updated wind alert

The National Weather Service has made some changes to the Wind Advisory alert for today, first issued Friday morning. See the new version here. It’s now in effect 9 am-6 pm, and at the heart of it, “Southerly winds will increase to 20 to 35 mph with gusts near 45 mph about midday.” Strongest winds are expected this afternoon, and power outages are possible, so keep everything charged, and look around outside for anything that could cause a problem if blown around.