WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snowy Wednesday night

(SCROLL DOWN FOR NEW PHOTOS, UPDATED INFO)

7:19 PM: Looked outside lately? Steady light snow is sticking on cars and planting strips – at least as of our drive a short time ago from Upper Fauntleroy to Highland Park (the photo above was taken outside the HP Improvement Club, where we are covering the Delridge Neighborhood District Council. No advisory, and the National Weather Service thinks it’s not likely to top an inch, but let us know how it’s going where you are!

8:35 PM: Thanks for the photo above, sent from Beach Drive. And David Nyro tweeted this one from Alki:



9:28 PM: Snow’s sticking on the roads – at least the ones we traveled to get back from HPIC (Holden, 16th, Thistle), where we took this before leaving about 20 minutes ago:

Tweeted from the Admiral District:

From Jana in Morgan Junction, via Instagram:

A post shared by Jana Obscura (@jana_obscura) on Feb 21, 2018 at 9:16pm PST

No transportation alerts yet. We’ll add anything that does come up. If SDOT’s winter-weather-response map is up to date, they haven’t been over here yet either.

10:18 PM: Thanks to Timothy Harris for the photo of snowy soccer at Hiawatha tonight:

If you have to head out – we have 12 local traffic cams all on this page. Meantime, Metro is still on regular routes.

11:08 PM: Top-of-the-hour check at our nearest intersection – still lightly snowing:

11 pm. California/Thistle. Still lightly snowing. pic.twitter.com/l1mhJ5hkie — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) February 22, 2018

That’s 340+ feet above sea level. Highest point in the city is near 35th SW/SW Myrtle, above 500′.

12:22 AM: The SDOT map shows crews have finally made it over the bridge and into West Seattle in the past hour. No incidents reported so far; if you see or hear of anything, please let us know (when you can do so safely/legally), text or call 206-293-6302. We’ll start morning traffic coverage extra-early because of the snow.