WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snowy Wednesday night

February 21, 2018 7:19 pm
7:19 PM: Looked outside lately? Steady light snow is sticking on cars and planting strips – at least as of our drive a short time ago from Upper Fauntleroy to Highland Park (the photo above was taken outside the HP Improvement Club, where we are covering the Delridge Neighborhood District Council. No advisory, and the National Weather Service thinks it’s not likely to top an inch, but let us know how it’s going where you are!

8:35 PM: Thanks for the photo above, sent from Beach Drive. And David Nyro tweeted this one from Alki:


9:28 PM: Snow’s sticking on the roads – at least the ones we traveled to get back from HPIC (Holden, 16th, Thistle), where we took this before leaving about 20 minutes ago:

Tweeted from the Admiral District:

From Jana in Morgan Junction, via Instagram:

No transportation alerts yet. We’ll add anything that does come up. If SDOT’s winter-weather-response map is up to date, they haven’t been over here yet either.

10:18 PM: Thanks to Timothy Harris for the photo of snowy soccer at Hiawatha tonight:

If you have to head out – we have 12 local traffic cams all on this page. Meantime, Metro is still on regular routes.

11:08 PM: Top-of-the-hour check at our nearest intersection – still lightly snowing:

That’s 340+ feet above sea level. Highest point in the city is near 35th SW/SW Myrtle, above 500′.

12:22 AM: The SDOT map shows crews have finally made it over the bridge and into West Seattle in the past hour. No incidents reported so far; if you see or hear of anything, please let us know (when you can do so safely/legally), text or call 206-293-6302. We’ll start morning traffic coverage extra-early because of the snow.

13 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snowy Wednesday night"

  • Trickycoolj February 21, 2018 (7:24 pm)
    Been coming down in high point for at least 2 hours and everything has a nice coat of white so far.  It’s below freezing up here too.

  • West Seattle Hipster February 21, 2018 (7:31 pm)
    Once again, the so called “forecaster” didn’t have a clue…….

    • Mike February 21, 2018 (7:45 pm)
      What rock do you live under?  Try using the Internet and learn to follow Cliff Mass.

      • WSB February 21, 2018 (7:52 pm)
        The National Weather Service didn’t have an advisory BUT did say some snow was likely – less than an inch in Seattle, and we’ll see how that goes as the night goes on (my next check will be at the end of this meeting around 8:30-9).

      • Jort February 21, 2018 (10:31 pm)
        Why follow Cliff Mass? For the last few years he seems to have degenerated into a cranky old man, shaking his fist at whatever “media” thing bugs him that day.

        In fact, his latest post from Monday says, “Most of the snow is heading for Oregon and SW Washington. None over Seattle or the WA Cascades.”

  • Kersti Muul February 21, 2018 (8:04 pm)
    Lincoln Park bluff neighborhood..

  • Out for a Walk February 21, 2018 (8:22 pm)
    Snow here at the Beach!   It’s cold out there!  

  • WSobserver February 21, 2018 (8:57 pm)
    Any news on bus routes?

    • WSB February 21, 2018 (9:27 pm)
      No alerts yet! We’ll add if/when we get them. Adding some road pix from our trip home a few minutes ago. Sticking on the roads but even up here at 300+’ not bad yet if you drive slowly.

  • John February 21, 2018 (9:33 pm)
    Snow in highpoint

  • Cass February 21, 2018 (9:34 pm)
    I just drove home from Ballard to Arbor Heights.  It was snowing steadily the whole way, but no snow sticking to roads or sidewalks until I got to 35th SW.  I saw 2 separate instances between Morgan and the water tower where cars had gone off on the NB side of 35th.  Police were responding to both, one had clipped a parked car on it’s way off the road.  There was a 21 headed north in that same area.

  • Hoku February 21, 2018 (10:05 pm)
    Just arrived home in Arbor Heights (AH) from downtown. Went via 4th Ave S, 1st Ave S bridge, Myers Way S to Top Hat via S 108th St and came across a few very minor slick spots. Snow sticking on roads in Top Hat and AH . Approx 1″ snow in AH. Drivers (per usual) not respecting the driving conditions. Grateful to be home!

