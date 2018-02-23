WEST SEATTLE WEATHER/TRAFFIC: Snow returns

2:52 PM: Light snow has started to fall in West Seattle. The National Weather Service is predicting less than an inch – we’ll see how it goes.

3:28 PM: Still snowing – as HelperMonkey describes it in a comment, sideways, mixed with sunshine. We’ll be tracking it throughout the pm commute, and watching traffic too.

4:34 PM: The snow’s intensified, though after an hour and a half, still not sticking. If you’re looking for traffic cams, here’s our page with 15 local views (we’re adding a couple atop this story for reference).

4:55 PM: And now it’s starting to stick – on cars, greenery, etc.

5:35 PM: First crash to report – 35th/Othello.