WEST SEATTLE WEATHER/TRAFFIC: Snow returns

February 23, 2018 2:52 pm
2:52 PM: Light snow has started to fall in West Seattle. The National Weather Service is predicting less than an inch – we’ll see how it goes.

3:28 PM: Still snowing – as HelperMonkey describes it in a comment, sideways, mixed with sunshine. We’ll be tracking it throughout the pm commute, and watching traffic too.

4:34 PM: The snow’s intensified, though after an hour and a half, still not sticking. If you’re looking for traffic cams, here’s our page with 15 local views (we’re adding a couple atop this story for reference).

4:55 PM: And now it’s starting to stick – on cars, greenery, etc.

5:35 PM: First crash to report – 35th/Othello.

  • HelperMonkey February 23, 2018 (3:24 pm)
    nothing like sideways snow in the midst of bright sunshine. current conditions in the Morgan Junction. truly bizarre weather day. 

  • just wondering February 23, 2018 (3:51 pm)
    Watching swirling snow flakes in the air near Charlestown hill!

  • miws February 23, 2018 (4:14 pm)
    Been snowing lightly or so here in S. Delridge. 

    Mike

  • just wondering February 23, 2018 (4:48 pm)
    Now thicker swirling snow flakes sticking near Charlestown hill!

  • Chris February 23, 2018 (4:56 pm)
    Well it is starting to stick at our house right now in North Admiral.   

  • snow angel February 23, 2018 (6:03 pm)
    I worked until 5pm whilst my Eastside co-workers left for home before 4:00.

