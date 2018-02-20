WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: ‘Short-term’ alert for the snow you’re seeing

For the past two-plus hours, light snow has been falling off and on, and the National Weather Service has finally just issued an alert about it – a “short-term forecast” alert:

… A very light dusting of snow on grassy or cold surfaces may occur, especially along the west side of Puget Sound from Bremerton to Hood Canal, south of Tacoma in Pierce county, and hilltops around the Seattle metro area. Most spots will just have passing flurries with no accumulation.

The longer-term forecast suggests more chances of snow as the week goes on.