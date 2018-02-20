West Seattle, Washington

20 Tuesday

38℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: ‘Short-term’ alert for the snow you’re seeing

February 20, 2018 1:00 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

For the past two-plus hours, light snow has been falling off and on, and the National Weather Service has finally just issued an alert about it – a “short-term forecast” alert:

… A very light dusting of snow on grassy or cold surfaces may occur, especially along the west side of Puget Sound from Bremerton to Hood Canal, south of Tacoma in Pierce county, and hilltops around the Seattle metro area. Most spots will just have passing flurries with no accumulation.

The longer-term forecast suggests more chances of snow as the week goes on.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: 'Short-term' alert for the snow you're seeing"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann