WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Seeing some snow

February 18, 2018 8:26 am
(Snow-shower video recorded just after 12:30 pm)

8:26 AM: Thanks for the texts! We’ve heard from Highland Park, The Junction, and Jacobsen Road so far, as very light snow falls around West Seattle – seeing it here in Upper Fauntleroy too. As noted in weather updates earlier in the weekend, forecasters don’t expect much accumulation. But SDOT was out treating roads last night just in case – lots of salt on our hill, which is at 300′. No current alerts for our area; the forecast mentions “scattered snow showers (this) morning.”

9:21 AM: Over for now, and some sunshine has emerged.

12:02 PM: Now another shower – more ice pellet/graupel-like than snowflakes.

12:37 PM: The National Weather Service now thinks the snow showers won’t go past 4 pm.

11 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Seeing some snow"

  • Laura February 18, 2018 (8:31 am)
    Flakes are flying far west Genesee Hill, right above Me Kwa Mooks!

  • m February 18, 2018 (12:05 pm)
    The predicted Fraser Breakout has arrived…with a vengeance.

  • Morning Joe February 18, 2018 (12:10 pm)
    SDOT is out salting California Ave and Admiral Way.

  • miws February 18, 2018 (12:13 pm)
    Coming down here in S. Delridge! Am only seeing it through the window so don’t know the exact composition.  I think I’ll stay inside and warm and just leave that as a mystery. ;-) 

    I went out to dump the compost bucket around the time it hit this morning,  but the flakes were so far apart and intermittent that it was like “….Is it *really* snowing?….”

    Mike  

    • WSB February 18, 2018 (12:18 pm)
      Looking out to the west, I would guess this won’t last too much longer. Looking kind of bright in the distance.

  • Jim K February 18, 2018 (12:22 pm)
    Snowing near Fauntleroy Park…. off and on none on ground

  • Chris February 18, 2018 (12:30 pm)
    Snowing in the North Admiral District

  • just wondering February 18, 2018 (12:48 pm)
    Snowing at top of Charlestown hill but not sticking.

  • AMD February 18, 2018 (1:09 pm)
    If anyone is planning to head down south, Burien and Tukwila are seeing much more snow than we are here and it’s sticking pretty well too.

  • Lee Buxton February 18, 2018 (2:02 pm)
    We live on Gatewood road SW-(& Glenridge) and heard a major tree come down not too far from us–and though we have checked both of the streets in immediate area can not see it…just saying be safe out there! Hope -where-ever it is   people are ok!

    Lee

     

    • WSB February 18, 2018 (2:55 pm)
      Today? We are out of power up the hill, my co-publisher tells me.

