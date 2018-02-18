WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Seeing some snow

Resurgent snow shower. pic.twitter.com/VCxMAlRa8n — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) February 18, 2018



(Snow-shower video recorded just after 12:30 pm)

8:26 AM: Thanks for the texts! We’ve heard from Highland Park, The Junction, and Jacobsen Road so far, as very light snow falls around West Seattle – seeing it here in Upper Fauntleroy too. As noted in weather updates earlier in the weekend, forecasters don’t expect much accumulation. But SDOT was out treating roads last night just in case – lots of salt on our hill, which is at 300′. No current alerts for our area; the forecast mentions “scattered snow showers (this) morning.”

9:21 AM: Over for now, and some sunshine has emerged.

12:02 PM: Now another shower – more ice pellet/graupel-like than snowflakes.

12:37 PM: The National Weather Service now thinks the snow showers won’t go past 4 pm.