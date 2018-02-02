West Seattle, Washington

02 Friday

53℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Just because it’s Friday …

February 2, 2018 12:33 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

… as soon as we saw a hint of sun and a glimpse of the Olympics’ famous peaks The Brothers, we ran out with the camera. The enthusiasm is justified by these stats:

But if you’re no big fan of cold weather, you might have enjoyed January – the NWS also tweeted that only one day had a low temperature below freezing.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Just because it's Friday ..."

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann