WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Just because it’s Friday …

… as soon as we saw a hint of sun and a glimpse of the Olympics’ famous peaks The Brothers, we ran out with the camera. The enthusiasm is justified by these stats:

Seattle had a total of 30 days in January that were either cloudy (22) or partly cloudy (8). Good news! It's February…so the most we can rack up this month is 28. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 1, 2018

But if you’re no big fan of cold weather, you might have enjoyed January – the NWS also tweeted that only one day had a low temperature below freezing.