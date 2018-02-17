WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Coastal Flood Advisory for early Sunday morning, and maybe a bit of snow

7:01 PM: The wind alert is an hour away from expiring – but it’ll still be breezy, and that’s brought another weather alert: A Coastal Flood Advisory for 4 am-8 am. From the alert:

Minor flooding along the beaches is possible early Sunday morning–mostly because of the action of wind waves around the time of high tide which is around daybreak on Sunday. High tide will be about one foot below the typical highest tide but windy weather and waves could cause some minor flooding along the beaches because of the waves.

High tide in this area will be 12 feet at 6:46 am Sunday. Meantime, you might have heard some talk of snow. In Seattle, it’s possible after midnight, according to the newest forecast, but not expected to total more than an inch.

11:11 PM: Just back from basketball coverage in Bellevue, and noticed the streets have been salted up here at 300 feet. It’s 10 degrees above freezing, still, so quite a ways to go before we are anywhere near snow mode. But whenever you see some, please let us know – text/call our hotline, 206-293-6302, 24/7 – thank you!