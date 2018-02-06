West Seattle Tuesday: Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights Community Coalition; Dine Out for Chief Sealth IHS; more…

(Common Merganser, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, for the rest of today/tonight:

PEDESTRIAN PLANS: The agenda for this afternoon’s meeting of the City Council’s Sustainability and Transportation Committee – 2 pm at City Hall downtown – includes a discussion of the Seattle Pedestrian Master Plan 2018-2022 Implementation Plan and Progress Report, with planned dates for projects here and citywide. (600 4th Ave.)

BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth International High School‘s varsity teams both have Metro League qualifier games – 4:30 pm, girls at Roosevelt (1410 NE 66th); 7:30 pm, boys at Lakeside (14050 1st Ave NE).

DINE OUT FOR SEALTH: 4-8 pm at Marination ma kai @ Seacrest – part of the proceeds go to Chief Sealth International High School‘s PTSA! (1660 Harbor SW)

CAFE MIA’S FIRST WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm at the new café in The Junction, wine tasting with nibbles. Info in our calendar listing. (4310 SW Oregon)

WESTWOOD-ROXHILL-ARBOR HEIGHTS COMMUNITY COALITION: 6 pm at Southwest Library. Tonight’s agenda includes:

6:00-6:10: Short Community Announcements/Quick Discussion Items 6:15- 6:25 pm: Lt. Ron Smith, Monthly crime stats update, recent incidents discussion. 6:30-7:45 pm: Coalition Committee Planning Update! Roxhill Park Bog Wetland meeting with SPU – next steps with grant funding

Roxhill Park Community Programs kickoff meeting is Feb 27th – outreach plan.

HALA: FEIS New neighborhoods that have joined appeal, City-wide community meetings have started, fundraising outreach/ City’s Special Committee Hearings.

Design Hearing – 9201 Delridge on Feb 15th @ 6:30 pm

EC Hughes (Roxhill Elementary) playground grant

Neighborhood Matching Fund deadline

SW Crime Prevention Council – January meeting update

(9010 35th SW)

HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY KINDERGARTEN PREVIEW NIGHT AND TOUR: Got a kindergartener going to Highland Park Elementary next school year? Or thinking about it? Be there tonight at 6:30 pm. (1012 SW Trenton)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: 6:30 pm monthly meeting at HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) in The Junction. (4022 SW Alaska)

FREE LEGAL HELP: 7-9 pm, Senior Center of West Seattle – set up an appointment in advance; here’s how. (4217 SW Oregon)