West Seattle Thursday: WS Transportation Coalition; open houses; more!

Thanks to Kersti Muul for the photo taken in Lincoln Park this morning. Snow photos welcome at editor@westseattleblog.com or texted to 206-293-6302 … meantime, here’s a quick look at highlights for the day/night ahead:

TODDLER STORY TIME: 11 am at High Point Library. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 5-6 pm at West Seattle’s only charter school Summit Atlas, which is enrolling 6th, 7th, 9th, and 10th grades for next year.(9601 35th SW)

WESTSIDE NEIGHBORS’ NETWORK MOVIE NIGHT: Members and non-members, all welcome. 5:30 pm potluck dinner (entree provided), 6 pm movie (chosen from suggestions). More info in our calendar listing. (4707 36th SW)

ART OPEN HOUSE: Art by Lauren Olson, and free massage, during 6-9 pm open house at Nepenthe Massage. (9447 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point, see the presentation of the Junction Neighborhood Organization Land Use Committee’s proposal for undergrounding part of the West Seattle light-rail line, as previewed here; also hear from County Council President Joe McDermott about transportation issues including light rail – he co-chairs the Elected Leadership Group for the West Seattle-to-Ballard light-rail line and is a member of the Sound Transit board. All welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

LOOK INTO THE FUTURE … via our complete calendar!