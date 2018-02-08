West Seattle Thursday: WS Art Walk; light rail; student poetry; basketball; much more!

We start the highlights for today/tonight with the West Seattle Art Walk, since it’s the second Thursday:

Remember, it’s not just places to see art and meet artists, you’ll also find food/beverage venues with specials! Here’s the long list of tonight’s highlights, including:

STUDENT ARTISTS: ArtsWest has a 6 pm reception for Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School student artists who are showing work this month.

CLICK’S BACK: Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) skipped last month’s Art Walk during its post-holiday refresh, but they’re open again and ready to welcome you tonight, with artist George Perrou, whose work is featured on this quarter’s Art Walk poster:

Also on our list of highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LAFAYETTE TOUR: Incoming kindergartener at Lafayette Elementary, or thinking about it? 2:30-3:30 pm tour today. (2645 California SW)

LIGHT RAIL @ PLANNING COMMISSION: The Seattle Planning Commission is scheduled for a briefing and discussion on the West Seattle to Ballard light-rail “representative alignment” during its 3-5:30 pm meeting at City Hall. (600 4th Ave.)

KNIFE SKILLS: Chef/author Kim O’Donnel has a new class series at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle, 4:30 pm – info and registration details here. (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

LIGHT RAIL STAKEHOLDERS: First meeting of the newly finalized Stakeholders Advisory Group for the West Seattle to Ballard light-rail extensions – public’s welcome, 5-8 pm at the board room at Union Station. Here’s the agenda; the roster, just announced yesterday, is here. (401 S. Jackson)

WINE AND CHOCOLATE WITH THE CHAMBER: Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) hosts this tasty event that includes wine, chocolate, more – details here – check to see if tickets are still available! 5:30-8:30 pm. (5910 California SW)

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: New time and venue for the Southwest Seattle Historical Society author series – tonight, 6 pm, High Point Library, featuring Elise Hooper, author of “The Other Alcott.” (35th SW/SW Raymond)

AERONAUTICAL TECHNOLOGY OPEN HOUSE: 6-7 pm at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – meet with faculty and find out about the programs in this SSC department! (6000 16th SW)

PAGE-TO-STAGE POETRY PERFORMANCE: As previewed here, you’re invited to the Chief Sealth IHS Auditorium at 7 pm to watch 9th graders’ performances of student poetry – we covered it last year and this is not just a “stand at the microphone and read” event – go appreciate their art! (2600 SW Thistle)

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), come make music! (5612 California SW)

PUNK ROCK AEROBICS: 7 pm class at Highland Park Improvement Club. (1116 SW Holden)

BASKETBALL: Both West Seattle High School teams have Metro League third-place games tonight at 7:30 – the boys are playing Cleveland at Chief Sealth IHS (2600 SW Thistle); the girls are playing Garfield at Nathan Hale HS (10750 30th NE).

MORE FOR TODAY, TONIGHT, BEYOND … on our complete-calendar page.