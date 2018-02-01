West Seattle Thursday: From ‘Have a Heart’ to ‘tour a school’ to ‘design a park’

(Northern flicker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

‘HAVE A HEART’ MONTH @ ILLUSIONS: Starting today, Illusions Hair Design (WSB sponsor) is launching its annual “Have a Heart” community-nonprofit fundraiser, but this year it’ll last an entire month. You’re invited to “buy” a paper heart at the salon for a $1, $5, or $20 donation that will go to Southwest Youth and Family Services – and your paper heart will help deck the walls at Illusions, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Plus, Illusions is matching donations, up to $1,000! (5619 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION PARK DESIGN MEETINGS: Two chances today to stop by the future site of a new West Seattle Junction park and check out design concepts – 11:30 am-1 pm and 5:30 pm-7 pm. Here’s our preview. (4721 40th SW)

KNIFE SKILLS: Chef Kim O’Donnel starts a new class series at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle, 4:30 pm – info and registration details here. (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

SUMMIT ATLAS OPEN HOUSE: West Seattle’s only charter school invites prospective families to an open house 5-6:30 pm tonight. Summit Atlas is enrolling 6th, 7th, 9th, and 10th grades for next school year. (9601 35th SW)

LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8 EVENING OPEN HOUSES: Back-to-back open houses tonight – prospective elementary families are invited 6-7:30 pm, prospective middle-school families 7:30-8:30 pm. (5950 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI ELEMENTARY EVENING OPEN HOUSE: Prospective families are invited to visit Alki Elementary School at 6 pm tonight for this year’s evening open house. (3010 59th SW)

PATHFINDER MIDDLE-SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Interested in grades 6-8 at Pathfinder K-8? 6:30 pm open house tonight. (1901 SW Genesee)

LIVE/WORK IN WHITE CENTER? The North Highline Unincorporated Area Council has its first community meeting of the year tonight at 7 pm at North Highline Fire District HQ. The agenda’s on our partner site White Center Now. All welcome. (1243 SW 112th)

PUNK ROCK AEROBICS: 7-8 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club – info here. (1116 SW Holden)

‘PEERLESS’: ArtsWest‘s acclaimed production continues with 7:30 pm performance tonight. Written by Jiehae Park, directed by Sara Porkalob. (4711 California SW)