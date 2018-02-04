West Seattle Sunday: Not just Game Day! Movie, museum, market, music, more…

(Photo by Ankit Saxena, who photographed the colors from Alki after a mid-January rainstorm)

The Game isn’t all that’s happening this Sunday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. And market management informs us that today is National Homemade Soup Day, which you can celebrate by purchasing many locally grown ingredients at the market. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Didn’t get to last night’s reception for the new exhibit Navigating to Alki? See it at the museum today, regular hours noon-4 pm. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

‘FRANK VS. GOD’: 1 pm at Kol HaNeshamah – instead of a talk, it’s a movie matinée for this edition of the FRED series, and you’ll meet the West Seattleite who’s one of the producers of “Frank vs. God.” More info in our calendar listing. (6115 SW Hinds)

CAMP 2ND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Monthly meeting is at 2 pm, Arrowhead Gardens community room. Our preview published Friday night includes info addressing two frequently mentioned issues – the camp operator’s contract with the city, and the process for renewing the camp’s permit for a second sanctioned year. The meeting is as always open to the public. (9200 2nd SW)

OPERA PREVIEW: Seattle Opera previews “Beatrice and Benedict,” 2 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. Free! (2306 42nd SW)

THE BIG GAME: You have many options for watching The Bowl. Two Bowls, if you go to The Westy (WSB sponsor) – they promise a screen in the corner will be showing the Puppy Bowl, though the main event otherwise is of course the Super Bowl. Wing specials, too. You’re advised to get there early! Eagles vs. Patriots kickoff is at 3:30 pm our time, but the fun starts a lot sooner. (7908 35th SW)

MARY FLOWER: Making this Sunday even more super is evening music at Kenyon Hall – picker, singer, songwriter Mary Flower is back, 7:30 pm. Our calendar listing has ticket info. (7904 35th SW)

SOUND BATH: Find yourself in need of unwinding after The Big Game? 7:30 pm at Bikram Yoga West Seattle, Serene Sound Sessions offers a Crystal Sound Bath. (4747 California SW)

