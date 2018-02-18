West Seattle Sunday: From oysters to drama

(Song sparrow, photographed in Lincoln Park by Robin Sinner, shared via WSB Flickr group)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

ALKI OYSTER FEST: 11 am-6 pm, oysters, wine, beer, and music at West Seattle Brewing‘s Alki location and nearby Ampersand Café. Proceeds support Puget Sound Restoration Fund. More info in our calendar listing. (Alki SW/58th SW)

JAMTIME: Bluegrass and old-timey music, 1-4 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), with Jamtime. (5612 California SW)

‘NEXT TO NORMAL’: First matinée for Twelfth Night Productions’ new play. 3 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Tickets available online as well as at the venue before the performance. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

PING-PONG TOURNAMENT: Play ping-pong with the West Seattle Supper Club at Whisky West, 5-9 pm. Prizes! 21+. (6451 California SW)