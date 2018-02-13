West Seattle scene: Historic Seattle ‘heart-bombs’ C & P Coffee

This afternoon, C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) became the third place that Historic Seattle has “heart-bombed” with Valentines and group photos. Executive director Kji Kelly explained a bit about the organization’s mission as the photo op was organized:

The gathering happened one day before proprietors Cameron and Pete Moores celebrate their coffee shop/community venue’s 15th anniversary:

Nothing to announce yet regarding their bid to buy the bungalow and the land it sits on – as we reported last Friday, they told us that the deadline for their counter-offer, after the site’s owner tentatively accepted one from a developer, is on hold.