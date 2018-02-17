West Seattle Saturday: Something for everyone!

(Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed during a recent sunbreak by Mark Wangerin)

Eclectic list, both in venues and activities, for today/tonight – see for yourself!

EARTHQUAKE EDUCATION: Not in West Seattle, but at least one well-known local is participating – it’s the public day at the Living with Earth Hazards in Western Washington – 2018 Geohazards Symposium at McCaw Hall @ Seattle Center. WS-residing reporter/author Sandi Doughton, who wrote ” Full Rip 9.0: The Next Big Earthquake in the Pacific Northwest,” is keynote speaker at 9 am and 1:30 pm. Full list of the day’s speakers – all free and open to the public – is here. More info here. (321 Mercer St.)

HIAWATHA COMMUNITY CENTER CLOSURE: Starting today and continuing through next weekend, the center is closed for floor-refinishing work.

SEWING GUILD: The American Sewing Guild‘s monthly neighborhood meeting is 10 am-noon at The Kenney; all welcome. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

MEET THE MAHONIAS: It’s not just a work party, it’s a citizen science project! 10 am-noon at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – more info in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

WSHS BASKETBALL PLAYOFF GAMES: The district playoffs continue with games today for both West Seattle High School teams, both at Bellevue College. At 3 pm the boys play Garfield in a must-win game to determine who gets the final spot in regionals. At 8:15 pm, the girls play Cleveland in the district title game. (3000 Landerholm Circle SE)

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL-BOARD REP: 3-5 pm at High Point Library, drop in for this month’s community conversation with West Seattle/South Park’s rep on the Seattle School Board, Leslie Harris, who is also the president of the board. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

ROLLER DERBY: The Rainier Roller Girls’ second bout of the season is tonight, 5:45-8:30 pm at Southgate Roller Rink – full details here. The theme is a flashback to the ’80s, and you can be part of it too. (9646 17th SW)

MUSICAL LOVEFEST & DONATION DRIVE: 7 pm-midnight at South Park Hall, with a simple price of admission – a box of tampons (you’ve heard about this, right?) or pads, or socks, for people experiencing homelessness. (1253 S. Cloverdale)

BRANDI CARLILE: 7 pm in-store at Easy Street Records – “to celebrate her new album, By The Way, I Forgive You, which drops today! Buy Brandi’s new album at our store … and we’ll give you a wristband that will get you into the in-store & signing.” Online sales don’t qualify you for this – so get down to the store, and then to the show. (California/Alaska)

MALLET HEAD: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall – “Cool jazz fills the hall once again, courtesy of Seattle’s vibes wizard, Tom Collier” and friends. (7904 35th SW)

‘NEXT TO NORMAL’: Second performance of Twelfth Night Productions‘ new play, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Tickets available online as well as at the venue. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

THE ABBAGRAPHS: ’70s nostalgia with The ABBAgraphs and DJ Vodka Twist, 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. “’70s attire encouraged; contests and prizes for best ’70s threads!” $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

THERE’S EVEN MORE … on our complete-calendar page.