West Seattle Saturday: Momentia, mayor, music, basketball, more!

(Alki gulls, photographed by Paul Twibell, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

The weekend has arrived! Be ready for more blustery weather, especially later in the day – keep everything charged. In the meantime, your West Seattle Saturday options include:

WEST SEATTLE MOMENTIA MIX: 10:30 am-noon:

A free monthly event for community members with memory loss and their family and friends at Camp Long. Enjoy community, tasty treats, and a different creative activity each month, including music, movement, improv, art, bingo, and more!

(5200 35th SW)

VIETNAMESE STORY TIME: 11:30 am at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

MAYOR IN WEST SEATTLE: 1-2 pm, be at Senior Center of West Seattle in The Junction, hear from Mayor Jenny Durkan, and talk with reps from various city departments, as previewed here. (4217 SW Oregon)

‘THE CREATION OF WHITENESS’: The Delridge Neighborhood Development Association‘s “Let’s Talk Race” series continues with this half-day event at Fauntleroy Church/YMCA, 1-6 pm – details here. Free, including community child care and dinner; pre-register here if you can. (9140 California SW)

BASKETBALL: The district-champion West Seattle High School girls’ first game in regional/state play is tonight at 6 pm, at Bellevue College, vs. Garfield HS. (3000 Landerholm Circle SE, Bellevue)

‘HAMILTASCHEN,’ A PURIM SPIEL: 6-8 pm at Kol HaNeshamah – details in our calendar listing. (6115 SW Hinds)

GARY BENSON: Solo performer @ C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

RANGER AND THE RE-ARRANGERS: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall: “Their repertoire includes swing standards, traditional Gypsy melodies, the music of Django Reinhardt, and Ranger’s unique originals.” Ticket info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

‘NEXT TO NORMAL’: 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, it’s your second-to-last chance to see Twelfth Night Productions present this “unflinching look at a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness.” Tickets at the venue or online. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST END GIRLS: “A drag extravaganza,” 8 pm at The Skylark in North Delridge. 21+. Tickets here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

FIRST-TIMERS: The New Triumph and Gems play Parliament Tavern for the first time, 9 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

WHAT ELSE? Check our complete calendar!