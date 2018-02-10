West Seattle Saturday: Happy Neighbor Day! Fire-station open houses, library game swap, treats, tunes, much more

(Bald Eagles – this photo and next are by Dan Ciske)

Happy Neighbor Day! That’s part of what’s happening around West Seattle today/tonight. From our calendar:

MEDITATION 101: Get your weekend off to a calm start. 9 am-11 am class at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, taught by Peter Drummond. Details in our calendar listing. (3050 California SW)

ARCHBISHOP @ THE MOUNT FOR WORLD DAY OF THE SICK: Archbishop Peter Sartain will lead Mass and Anointing of the Sick at Providence Mount St. Vincent at 10 am:

During the Anointing of the Sick, Archbishop Sartain and other priests will individually bless anyone who is poor or sick, bringing the hope and the healing of Lourdes to them. They will also offer a Special Blessing for Caregivers, welcoming any caregiver in the community to attend. Music is provided by The Starry Crowns and concert harpist Leslie McMichael. Rev. Matthew Oakland will serve as master of ceremonies and concelebrants include Very Rev. Paul Magnano, Rev. James Eblen, Rev. Natch Ohno, SJ, and Rev. Bill Cleary, CSsR. Reception will follow.

This will be in The Mount’s chapel. (4831 35th SW)

SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-1 pm, you are invited to visit the Community School of West Seattle. (9450 22nd SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE HOME FAIR: Not in West Seattle, but the city wanted to make sure we let you know about it, because many of the programs and services are valuable citywide, and this is as close as this event gets to us. Check out all the info here. 10 am-2 pm. (5740 Martin Luther King Jr Way S.)

NEIGHBOR DAY – FIRE STATION OPEN HOUSES: In celebration of Neighbor Day, four of West Seattle’s five fire stations will have open houses 11 am-1 pm:

-Station 11, 16th SW/SW Holden

-Station 29, 2139 Ferry SW

-Station 32, 38th SW/SW Alaska (the brand-new one!)

-Station 37, 35th SW/SW Holden

BASEBALL REGISTRATION: Southwest Little League is registering players 11 am-2 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park. (1321 SW 102nd)

NEIGHBOR DAY GAME SWAP ETC.: The West Seattle Timebank, High Point Library, and Neighborhood House/High Point invite you to visit the library 1-4 pm for a resource event and game swap in honor of Neighbor Day – full details here. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

SINGING AND LEARNING ABOUT MUSIC: 1-4:30 pm event at Admiral Congregational Church focused on African-American vocal traditions. More info here. (4320 SW Hill)

WINE & CHOCOLATE: One more chance before Valentine’s Day to visit Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor), where they’re pairing three award-winning wines with three chocolate truffles from Seattle’s own Intrigue Chocolate – this time with truffle bars, mini-truffle sets, and assorted chocolate bars. You can check it out at the Viscon Cellars tasting room 2-7 pm. (5910 California SW)

BASKETBALL: Must-win games today for the West Seattle High School teams. Both are at the WSHS gym. The girls play Mercer island at 3 pm; the boys play Lake Washington at 5 pm. (3000 California SW)

MADISON MIDDLE SCHOOL AUCTION: 6:15-10 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club – info here; check to see if any tickets are left! (1116 SW Holden)

ROO FORREST AND FRIENDS: Music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

And a traffic reminder, if you’ll be using southbound 99 near the West Seattle Bridge:

REPLACING THE SIGNS: Work is planned, starting this morning, to replace the missing signs on SB 99 just before the West Seattle and Harbor Island exits.