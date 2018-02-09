WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: Opening day for MOD Pizza

(WSB photos)

First, the ribboncutting … then, the pizza-making!

As first reported here last week and previewed this morning in our daily highlights list, it’s Opening Day for MOD Pizza at The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor). The Seattle-born chain offers you the opportunity to pick your toppings, and charges you the same, however many or few you choose. It also is donating opening-day pizza proceeds to FareStart, a job-training program that MOD says has a 90 percent hire rate within 90 days of graduation. Below are Megan Hampson and Molly Hancock from FareStart, with West Seattle Chamber of Commerce board chair Pete Spalding:

MOD West Seattle will be open 10:30 am-11 pm Fridays and Saturdays, 10:30 am-10 pm Sundays-Thursdays. And they chose an apropos date to open – it’s National Pizza Day.