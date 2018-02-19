WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: Giannoni’s Pizzeria has closed after 10+ years

Giannoni’s Pizzeria in Westwood Village has closed permanently, confirms proprietor Donna Burns. Earlier this month, they had planned to close for renovation, long overdue after 10 1/2 years in business, but the plan has changed, she told WSB, and they will not be reopening:

Giannoni’s would like to thank all of our wonderful and very loyal customers over the last 10+ years. You have been the best part of our days!

After being faced with many challenges while attempting to update and renovate the space, we ultimately decided that there were other opportunities we would like to pursue.

Westwood management will get pizza back in the mall very soon and we hope that the area continues to grow and be a great place for West Seattle to shop!