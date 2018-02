(WSB photo of fireboat that was part of the big but short-lived response)

3:57 PM: A Seattle Fire Department rescue response is on the way to Seacrest Park, where there’s a report that a diver “did not surface.” More to come.

4:06 PM: Scanner traffic indicates rescuers believe the diver reported missing is actually OK after having surfaced separately from the rest of his group.

4:19 PM: Our crew at Seacrest has confirmed that all is well and responding crews are being dismissed.