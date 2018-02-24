West Seattle, Washington

25 Sunday

41℉

WEST SEATTLE POWER OUTAGE: Riverview boom, and a reminder

February 24, 2018 3:42 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Preparedness | Utilities | West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

3:42 PM: There’s a small Seattle City Light outage in Riverview right now after what a tipster texted us was a boom that they suspect involved a transformer. The SCL map notation attributes the outage to “equipment failure.” Meantime, we want to remind you that the forecast calls for things to get windy tonight and early tomorrow, possibly gusting up to 33 mph – no official alert, but there wasn’t one last Sunday either, when gusts took down trees and took out power, so you’d be wise to be ready just in case.

10:05 PM: Jen says in a comment that the power was restored around 9:15.

P.S. Forecasters are still predicting a windy night and early morning – keep everything charged!

Share This

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE POWER OUTAGE: Riverview boom, and a reminder"

  • Jen February 24, 2018 (9:38 pm)
    Reply

    Power back on as of about 9:15 pm. Big thanks to SCL workers!

    • WSB February 24, 2018 (10:07 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks for the update!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann