West Seattle organizations get $10,000 city grant to boost small businesses

The latest list of “Only in Seattle” small-business-related grants was announced today by Mayor Durkan, and it includes $10,000 for a West Seattle collaboration. The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and West Seattle Junction Association are working on what WSJA executive director Lora Swift describes as “an outreach piece connecting new residents to small business in West Seattle.” The grants announced total $1.2 million distributed between 23 neighborhood business districts around the city, as listed here.
