West Seattle organizations get $10,000 city grant to boost small businesses

February 12, 2018 6:09 pm
The latest list of “Only in Seattle” small-business-related grants was announced today by Mayor Durkan, and it includes $10,000 for a West Seattle collaboration. The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and West Seattle Junction Association are working on what WSJA executive director Lora Swift describes as “an outreach piece connecting new residents to small business in West Seattle.” The grants announced total $1.2 million distributed between 23 neighborhood business districts around the city, as listed here.

  • Meyer February 12, 2018 (6:30 pm)
    Seems strange that West Seattle, which has 1/8th of the city’s population is only getting 1/100th of the money

  • Guy Olson February 12, 2018 (7:23 pm)
    Really? The Junction is getting money? Bahaha, it’s already over populated and boring. How about advancing other parts of West Seattle. What a waste.

    • WSB February 12, 2018 (7:49 pm)
      Actually, the Chamber has worked with other areas of the peninsula, such as Delridge. No other area has an organized business group, which is generally a first step toward pursuing city grants. – TR

      • Guy Olson February 12, 2018 (8:14 pm)
        I read the WSJA and the WSCC. I’ll just plan my own events and not waste tax dollars. Thanks for reporting though!!

