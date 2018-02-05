West Seattle Monday: From cooking to community involvement, and more!

(Steller’s Jay, through a midwinter foliage drapery, photographed by Jeremiah Holt)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for your Monday:

FREE TAX HELP: 2-7 pm at Delridge Library. No appointment required; details here. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

MEATLESS MONDAY: Cooking-demo class at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) with Chef Kim O’Donnel, 4-5 pm. Today: Red Lentil Dal with Wilted Greens. Cost and other details here. (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

IMMIGRATION DISCUSSION: Fauntleroy Church‘s series of discussions on immigration-related issues continues tonight with “Welcoming the Stranger: How Can Religious Institutions Help Those at Risk of Deportation?” All welcome. Dinner (free-will offering) at 6:30 pm, discussion at 7 pm. (9140 California SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm, High Point Library. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

BASKETBALL: The West Seattle High School boys play this year’s first postseason game tonight, 7 pm, at O’Dea. (802 Terry Ave.; map)

PUGET RIDGE COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Puget Ridge Cohousing, with topics including the Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator talking about Block Watches. (7020 18th SW)

