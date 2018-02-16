West Seattle, Washington

17 Saturday

44℉

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: See the open house maps/charts with draft height, cross-streets

February 16, 2018 2:39 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

If you went to the Sound Transit light rail open house in West Seattle this past Tuesday – or the one last night in Ballard – you probably saw the maps/charts that were laid out on tables for sticky-note comments. They were a different way of presenting information about the “representative alignment” – the “starting point” routes and elevation – and so we asked ST if we could get digital copies to share. Today, they’re online, and with one more open house – downtown next Tuesday (February 20th), 5:30-7:30 pm – you might want to take a look. The West Seattle one is embedded above (and visible in PDF here); the SODO one is here; downtown, here; Ballard, here.

Also shown at the open houses, the Google Earth flyover of the draft plan – animated, but without narration – and it’s now available as a video clip:

The project is currently in what’s officially called the “early scoping” phase and Sound Transit wants to hear all your comments – about the draft plan, anything you would rather see instead, and any potential effects you envision – noise, traffic, whatever. You can also make those comments via the “online open house,” which will remain open until March 5th – go to wsblink.participate.online.

Share This

9 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: See the open house maps/charts with draft height, cross-streets"

  • AvalonTom February 16, 2018 (3:36 pm)
    Reply

    And for anyone who is interested what the representative alignment would look like if built with no changes, the 3D renderings are here.

    I would highly encourage folks to visit the online open house and comment and provide feedback.  I have been studying this project and the implications for a while now. Things to consider in my mind:

    1. What will happen to Faulteroy during the 5-10 years of construction? People still need to get to work so how is that going to work with only 1 lane in each direction as the representative alignment currently has the track running up the middle of that road? How will the cost of this inefficiency be calculated, more idling cars, longer, more traffic, more people late to work, etc, etc. All that is worth cash money.  The deputy project director admits that West Seattle acces is a challenging situation. 

    2. What will happen to all the businesses on Faulteroy, Alaska and the historic part of California? All the business loss over 5-10 years has real economic impact on the tax base, on the local business base, etc. 

    3. Does this project scale actually fit within the west seattle community and its historic background?

    4. I estimate approximately 84 housing units will be needed demolished to accommodate this path. What happens to all these people, if they rent, it might be easy enough to move somewhere nearby. If they own, were will they relocate or re purchase? There is nothing on the market for sale. How many of them bought long time ago and would currently not qualify for a new mortgage on much more expensive property.  Does this even matter to anyone? Or do we just get the wrecking balls and steam rollers in here ASAP?

    5. An elevated track is loud. The train  will travel every 6 minutes 20 hrs a day. How does that impact the countless households located within a few blocks of this? Does this matter to anyone at all?

    6.  How does the train pass around pigeon point? I had a discussion with the Deputy Project Director at the WS open house. They currently dont know how to do this effectively without some giant earthworks retaining wall or someting.  Chances are that they might have to actually consider putting the elevated bridge on the Seattle side of the west seattle bridge. How does that change the Delridge station location or impact the Port? 

     7. What happens to the  new apartment units that are renting for north of 2000$ a month in the brand new buildings along this corridor. Do the management companies need to lower rent due to the additional noise that the train will generate by passing by all the windows? Will ST even compensate anyone for the lower property values caused by the added noise pollution? Or will this be offset by the fact that the properties will be more valuable because of access easier access to transit? Is there a plant to study this at all?

    8. How will the walkability of Faultrnoy / Alaska / Califorina be impacted? The city had a great plan to increase the safety corridor for bicycle and pedestrian use on Faultrnoy. This has apparently been canceled do to the fact that ST will be tearing this up soon.

    9. As proposed by the representative alignment the track ends facing west overlooking a very steep hill. For future expansion, the track needs to make a approximately a 200 radius arc to face south.  By the time it gets there there is close to 100 ft below it inside of a residential neighborhood. How realistic is this? 

    There are many more questions that should be asked. A tunnel is not a perfect solution but it would successfully address many of the above concerns. It will cost more, maybe who knows, we are all assuming this but building elevated concrete structures also cost money, buying close to a 100 very valuable properties, shutting down car traffic and businesses might cost more in the end. Just a few things to think about as you consider this project. We have a very small window of opportunity to make our voices heard and help steer ST into a sensible solution that works.  For the record i support this project but it needs to built in a way that it compliments the very special community we call West Seattle.

    • East Coast Cynic February 16, 2018 (8:29 pm)
      Reply

      I’m sorry about the potential loss of home AvalonTom and hopefully you are well compensated, but to answer Question #3 regarding rail’s fit within the WS community and its historical background, it appears to do just fine when looking at the 3D pictures.

      Regarding question #6, we’ll make due with a little extra noise just as they do in so-called world class cities around the country.

      But looking at the width of the overhead track, can two sets of light rail trains pass on each side of one another?

      A tunnel would be nice, but there isn’t enough money in ST’s budget to build one.  Ballard will go without one as well.  Heck, with the cuts in the MVET and possible transit funding cuts at the federal level, we’ll be scrambling to keep the present ST3 projects intact, much less have money for the luxury items that would make the project more palatable for some in our communities.

      • chemist February 16, 2018 (9:46 pm)
        Reply

        Let’s not pretend the budget is that tight just yet.  ST3 evaluated tunnels in the Ballard end and came up with some estimates involving tunnels.  AFAIK, they didn’t evaluate any West Seattle tunnels on the peninsula.  We don’t have any idea how much more it would cost or if dropping a station out here would save enough to make it all equal out.  Ballard still has folks heavily advocating for a tunnel on their end.

        The voters authorized certain funding streams but didn’t cap the dollar amounts collected from them.  If the sales tax revenue, which has been projected to be 2.5x as much as the MVET collections, grows fast then Sound Transit could have even more funding available earlier.

        ST3 was put together with 4 levels of contingency padding.

        1 Design allowance – It moves from around
        30% in the early stages to zero by the time the project is put out to bid.

        2 Allocated contingency – In the earliest stages of project development, the allocated
        contingency is 10% to 20%, depending on the project’s complexity and risks. In most cases,
        allocated contingency for ST3 candidate projects will be 15%

        3 Unallocated contingency – During the initial stage of project development, unallocated contingencies are typically set
        between 10% and 15%.

        4 Project reserve – Project reserves for ST3 projects have been set at 7%.

  • Misty Avalon February 16, 2018 (4:00 pm)
    Reply

    Recognizing it’s a draft plan, I have to admit it’s not the most exciting feeling to see the draft rail line literally running *through* my building. I wonder what is ST’s responsibility in notifying potentially displaced residents or what sorts of personal outreach they intend to do to the residents who live in buildings that are in the pathway of the draft line , i.e. what is the timeline for notifying people who live in buildings intending to be demolished. 

    • AvalonTom February 16, 2018 (5:38 pm)
      Reply

      Spoke to one of the ST reps at the meeting and this morning spoke with an attorney who has dealt with ST issues in the past. if they need your property they will offer you “market value” They will also offer up some funds to help you get an appraisal and such. I find this a joke really because:

      International Valuation Standards defines market value as “the estimated amount for which a property should exchange on the date of valuation between a willing buyer and a willing seller in an arm’s-length transaction after proper marketing wherein the parties had each acted knowledgeably, prudently, and without compulsion”

      1.  I’m not a willing seller.

      2. The market value of my property that now lies in the path of a major transportation project makes my land much much more valuable then its current use.

      But the attorney told me that by Law ST is only allowed to offer you market value as determined by an appraisal.  Anything above that would be a considered a gift and they cant do that.  So basically this is a form of imminent domain. It does not matter what we think our property is worth to them. It’s what they say it’s worth to them. You dont like it, they sue you.

      • Misty Avalon February 16, 2018 (6:45 pm)
        Reply

        We agree on most points related to on this project, and what you raise re: the market and willingness to sell/ability to buy are crucial points.  I had already researched how ST deals with displacement/relocation, and it’s  insufficient and in fact less than what other metric transit orgs pay out to the displaced. I hope those of us who will be maximally impacted AND support light rail can collectively have our voices heard.

      • S February 16, 2018 (7:22 pm)
        Reply

        AvalonTom—Ok, now I see why you are so negative on light rail…you are trying to save your house.

  • VN February 16, 2018 (4:53 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you Avalontom for your work on this important project for West Seattle.  You have raised some very important questions and I look forward to ST3’s response to these concerns.  

  • H February 16, 2018 (6:20 pm)
    Reply

    I am completely looking forward to the light rail and wish it was already here. That being said, that’s really a behemoth isn’t it? 

    There are some interesting designs for air trains coming out of China that appear to be less intrusive and more adept in a tight landscape.

    http://www.china.org.cn/china/2013-05/10/content_28787314.htm

    https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-first-new-energy-air-train-created-china-forged-flange

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann