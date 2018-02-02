West Seattle Friday: Wine, chocolate, music, WSHS vs. CSIHS basketball quadrupleheader…

(Gulls, photographed by Robin Sinner, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, as we head into February’s first weekend:

SSC FRIENDS & FAMILY DAY @ EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY CENTER: Thinking about studying at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor)? Stop by the TRIO Educational Opportunity Center between 11 am and 3 pm. Friends/family invited too! (6000 16th SW)

WINE AND CHOCOLATE: In advance of Valentine’s Day, Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) is again pairing three of its award-winning wines with three chocolate truffles from Pioneer Square-based Intrigue Chocolate. Last year’s edition of this “was such a sumptuous success, we had to repeat it,” explains winemaker Ben Viscon – this time with truffle bars, mini-truffle sets, and assorted chocolate bars. You can get in on this at the Viscon Cellars tasting room tonight, tomorrow, and Friday/Saturday of next week too. The tasting room is open 5-9 pm Fridays and 2-7 pm Saturdays. (5910 California SW)

CORNER BAR IN HIGHLAND PARK: The monthly neighborhood pop-up bar at Highland Park Improvement Club happens tonight, starting at 6 pm. Music with The Jesus Chords begins around 8. (1116 SW Holden)

BASKETBALL: The high-school regular season ends with a big cross-town showdown at West Seattle High School, as the Wildcats host the Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks. Girls JV at 4 pm, boys JV at 5:30 pm, girls varsity at 7 pm, boys varsity at 8:30 pm. (3000 California SW)

POON + GNARLENE AND THE FRISKY PIGS: 8 pm at The Skylark. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

CAVEMAN EGO ALBUM RELEASE: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. Caveman Ego, with Palatine Trio. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

PREVIEW THE WEEKEND … by going to our complete-calendar page.