West Seattle Friday: Theater, sports, music, more!

Half a dozen ways to spend the rest of your Friday:

FRIDAY AFTERNOON MATINEE: Terry’s “Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of” series presents “The Book of Eli,” 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle. Free popcorn! (4217 SW Oregon)

BASKETBALL: It’s another 3:30 pm West Seattle HS vs. Bellevue HS district-playoff game at Sammamish HS – but this time, it’s the boys. (100 140th Ave SE, Bellevue)

FILM SCREENING & COMMUNITY DISCUSSION: “Get Out”, an Oscar-nominated film described as “a stinging criticism of white liberalism,” at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 7-10 pm. Info here. (7141 California SW)

‘BOBCAT BOB’: Live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), it’s Bob “Bobcat Bob” Rice! 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

CAR SEAT HEADREST: 7 pm in-store at Easy Street Records, free and all-ages BUT entry is only guaranteed with a wristband given for pre-orders of the band’s new album – info here. (California/Alaska)

‘NEXT TO NORMAL’: 7:30 pm opening-night curtain for Twelfth Night Productions‘ new play, “an unflinching look at a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness.” At Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

MORE! for today, tonight, and beyond – just go to our complete-calendar page.