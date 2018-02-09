West Seattle Friday: Restaurant opening; treats for reading volunteers; wine and chocolate; art; more!

(Spotted towhee, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Headed for the weekend – and here’s what’s ahead for the rest of your Friday:

MOD PIZZA GRAND OPENING: Noon today, it’s West Seattle’s next restaurant opening, MOD Pizza at The Whittaker (WSB sponsor), right after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11;50 am. The first 52 guests will be offered a free pizza or salad. After that, 100 percent of all pizza sales for opening day will be donated to FareStart. (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW)

READING PARTNERS OPEN HOUSE: 2:30-3:30 pm at Highland Park Elementary, come find out what it’s like to volunteer to read with local kids! Treats for everyone who stops by. (1012 SW Trenton)

WINE AND CHOCOLATE: With Valentine’s Day coming up, Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) is again pairing three of its award-winning wines with three chocolate truffles from Pioneer Square-based Intrigue Chocolate – this time with truffle bars, mini-truffle sets, and assorted chocolate bars. You can get in on this at the Viscon Cellars tasting room tonight and tomorrow. The tasting room is open 5-9 pm Fridays and 2-7 pm Saturdays. (5910 California SW)

FIVE BUCK BAND: ’60s, ’70s music with a sprinkling of contemporary, at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

ART LOUNGE: 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club – tonight, paint with live models! 21+. (1116 SW Holden)

SILENT MARCH FOR PEACE: As previewed last night, neighbors in South Park plan a silent march tonight at 7:30 from the SP Library to the scene where a 16-year-old was shot earlier this week. (8604 8th Ave. S.)

THE ESOTERICS: 8 pm at Holy Rosary, The Esoterics present “dēlectō” – their first concert of 2018. Details and ticket info in our calendar listing. (42nd SW/SW Genesee)

AT THE SKYLARK: Live music at The Skylark in North Delridge, featuring The Fabulous Downey Brothers, Smomid, Limanjaya, and Donald Crunk. 8 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

PREVIEW YOUR WEEKEND … via our complete calendar.