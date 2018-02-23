West Seattle Friday: Crane-watching, OLG Fish Friday, WSHS dine-out benefit, ‘Next to Normal,’ more!

(Winter colors, photographed by Don Brubeck and shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Highlights for your Friday:

SEE THE SHIP WITH THE CRANES: You can check here to see where Zhen Hua 28, the heavy-lift ship bringing 4 huge cranes to the Port of Tacoma, is now (off South Whidbey Island as we publish this at 9:18 am). We’ll publish a separate story when it’s in range. Here’s our previous report with backstory. 10:29 am update: A reader just texted this photo from Point No Point in North Kitsap as they went by:

WEST SEATTLE GARDEN CLUB: Meets 10:30 am-2 pm at Daystar, and you’re welcome to stop in for any part or all of the program – details in our calendar listing. (2615 SW Barton)

FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle. 1924’s “The Iron Horse” will be on the screen today. (4217 SW Oregon)

TALK WITH YOUR CITY COUNCILMEMBER: 2-7 pm at South Park Community Center, you are invited to drop in during this month’s “district office hours” with City Councilmember Lisa Herbold. (8319 8th Ave. S.)

DINE OUT TO HELP WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL: 4-10 pm, Mioposto in Admiral will donate part of its restaurant proceeds to the West Seattle High School ASB. (2141 California)

FISH FRIDAY AT OLG: One of three Friday nights during Lent when you’re invited for a fish dinner at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center – 6 to 8 pm, details here. (35th SW/SW Myrtle)

KEVIN KILLMON: Indie/alternative rock and pop originals, and covers too, live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘NEXT TO NORMAL’: Twelfth Night Productions‘ play starts its second and final weekend at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 7:30 pm curtain. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

