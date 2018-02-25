West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Saab

February 25, 2018 3:09 pm
The photo and report are from Michelle:

Our 2003 Saab (silver/license plate 147UJZ) was stolen from our driveway on Friday morning. We live on the 3400 block of 38th Avenue SW. My husband was headed to the pool and decided to warm it up for a few minutes and went back inside to get the rest of his things. Big mistake! It was at least a two-person job. My neighbor’s camera shows a car waiting in front of their house until the Saab was stolen.

We want to warn others to be more careful than we were. We never imagined someone would come onto our driveway at 5:45 a.m. and steal our car. Lesson learned.

If you see the car, call 911.

