WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen gold Honda Accord

Just out of the WSB inbox, from Beetle:

My car was stolen this morning around 2 am- 3 am around 18th Ave SW and Elmgrove. My CCTV footage showed 2 possible males drive by in a minivan; one got out as a lookout and the other got into my car and they both drove off.

It was a gold ’95 Honda Accord lX with minor body damage to driver’s-side front panel and rear. WA license plate AYU4885. Not a fancy car but it was a reliable way to work an hour away from here. Any info if seen around the neighborhood would help greatly. I have already reported it stolen and this is the second time it’s happened … same car and location.