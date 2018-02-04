West Seattle, Washington

05 Monday

48℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen gold Honda Accord

February 4, 2018 2:40 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Just out of the WSB inbox, from Beetle:

My car was stolen this morning around 2 am- 3 am around 18th Ave SW and Elmgrove. My CCTV footage showed 2 possible males drive by in a minivan; one got out as a lookout and the other got into my car and they both drove off.

It was a gold ’95 Honda Accord lX with minor body damage to driver’s-side front panel and rear. WA license plate AYU4885. Not a fancy car but it was a reliable way to work an hour away from here. Any info if seen around the neighborhood would help greatly. I have already reported it stolen and this is the second time it’s happened … same car and location.

Call 911 if you see it.

Share This

6 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen gold Honda Accord"

  • Andros February 4, 2018 (2:50 pm)
    Reply

    Stolen Honda. Say no more. 

    • WSB February 4, 2018 (3:10 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, Hondas have something of a theft challenge, especially ’90s. And yet they’re great cars (we’ve had two over the years, including a 14-year-old Honda that’s still alive and kicking), and over the years I think the stolen cars for which we’ve published reader reports have spanned most makes. (Except ultra-luxury …) – TR

  • Me February 4, 2018 (2:58 pm)
    Reply

    What’s the van look like

    • Beetle February 4, 2018 (3:23 pm)
      Reply

      My cameras dont pick up well at night as far away as it occurred. I can say it looked like a white pontiac style minivan. It had a sloped front unlike a astro van or other common minivans around here.

      I know its a commonly stolen vehicle and im not suprised it was taken again. It was low hanging fruit so im hoping they just took the stereo and didnt drive it in a ditch. 

  • Buttercup February 4, 2018 (5:29 pm)
    Reply

    Sorry to hear about your car.. I live at 17th and Elmgrove. When I went out this morning my driver door was open. I know I locked it, very concious after it was stolen 3 years ago. The ignition is broken, going to be awhile before I can afford to pay to fix it. Hope you get it back.

  • face February 4, 2018 (6:54 pm)
    Reply

    whats the van look like or can you post the video so we can all see

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann