WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Puget Ridge raid nets drugs, guns

February 12, 2018 1:06 pm
The photo and report are just in via SPD Blotter:

Officers served a search warrant in West Seattle Sunday morning (and) found hundreds of pills and 19 guns.

Southwest Precinct Anti-Crime Team Officers converged on a home in the 7000 block of 18th Avenue SW [map] Sunday at 10 a.m. and arrested a 28-year-old man as he attempted to flee through the back door of the house.

Officers searched the home and found 189 hydrocodone pills, 276 amphetamine pills, 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, 11 handguns, five rifles – one of which was modified with a bump stock – and three shotguns. Officers placed all of the weapons into evidence pending further investigation.

Officers booked the man into King County Jail for narcotics-related charges and will work with the prosecutor’s office on possible weapons charges.

  • bolo February 12, 2018 (1:18 pm)
    Quite the collection!

  • KD February 12, 2018 (1:28 pm)
    That photo.. absolutely terrifying.

  • Jeff February 12, 2018 (1:41 pm)
    Presumably the helicopter hanging out nearby was so TV had live aerial footage of the neighborhood where a thing happened yesterday.

    • WSB February 12, 2018 (2:02 pm)
      Not related. The TV helicopter was over West Seattle for a bit (we tweeted this) because they’re trying to show the light-rail route, with feedback time starting today. (We went to this morning’s media briefing and I just published our story. Helicopterlessly.)

