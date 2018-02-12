WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Puget Ridge raid nets drugs, guns

The photo and report are just in via SPD Blotter:

Officers served a search warrant in West Seattle Sunday morning (and) found hundreds of pills and 19 guns.

Southwest Precinct Anti-Crime Team Officers converged on a home in the 7000 block of 18th Avenue SW [map] Sunday at 10 a.m. and arrested a 28-year-old man as he attempted to flee through the back door of the house.

Officers searched the home and found 189 hydrocodone pills, 276 amphetamine pills, 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, 11 handguns, five rifles – one of which was modified with a bump stock – and three shotguns. Officers placed all of the weapons into evidence pending further investigation.

Officers booked the man into King County Jail for narcotics-related charges and will work with the prosecutor’s office on possible weapons charges.