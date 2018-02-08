WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search for would-be burglar near Lowman Beach

A police search near Lowman Beach right now, with K-9 called out, following a reported burglary attempt. Someone called 911 to report a man using a ladder to try to break into a house in the 7000 block of Beach Drive SW, just south of Lowman Beach Park. The description just broadcast on police radio is a man in his 20s, Hispanic, black hair that’s long on top and short on the sides, a black sweatshirt and Carhartt-type pants. If you have any information, call 911.