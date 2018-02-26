WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Paintball attacks; 7-11 arrest followup; more…

Four West Seattle Crime Watch notes tonight:

PAINTBALLS SHOT AT CARS: We’ve heard from two people so far tonight whose cars were hit by paintballs in West Seattle – one in the Triangle area, one in Westwood. Here’s one of the photos.

Anything fired/thrown/etc. at a moving vehicle (or person walking, riding a bike, etc.) has the potential not only to do damage, but also to startle the driver/rider/walker into swerving or falling, so it’s not a harmless prank, and if it happens/happened to you, report it to police. (Maybe just a coincidence, but as we wrote this, we heard a dispatch about something similar in Pioneer Square.)

7-11 ARREST FOLLOWUP: As promised, we followed up today on the Friday night arrest by Bellevue Police at the California/Charlestown 7-11.

BPD spokesperson Officer Seth Tyler tells WSB that they arrested a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a robbery case. Their arrest team included SWAT officers because the robbery had involved a knife and the suspect, Tyler said, had a history of eluding. He remains in jail tonight in lieu of $225,000 bail.

SUSPICIOUS SIGHTINGS: Last April, we covered the case of a burglary suspect and stolen car that turned up in a dead-end alley in North Admiral between the 2100 block of California and 44th. Neighbors in that same alley say they have had four suspicious vehicle/people sightings in the past week in their alley and wanted to put the area on alert; they have contacted police. Different vehicles each time.

CRIME PREVENTION: Another reminder, 6:30 pm tomorrow at the Southwest Precinct, the West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network will hear about Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design from the precincts Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner – all welcome.